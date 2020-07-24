Kramer welcomes progress in APEC report

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation report is on Papua New Guinea’s spending on hosting the APEC Leaders’ Summit in 2018, and Kramer has previously requested for its completion.

In a media conference on July 14th, Kramer said he was still interested in seeing the final report.

After Kramer’s comments, Finance Secretary Ken Ngangan revealed that the Auditor General’s Office had engaged accounting firm KPMG to complete the report, and final checks were being done with all agencies involved.

Kramer said he was aware of past issues which affected the compiling of the report, such as payments that were made outside of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) despite the Finance Secretary’s recommendation that all payments be made on the system.

The Minister hoped that these have or would be resolved and the report finished for the sake of transparency, accountability and good governance.

“For now though, the APEC report remains outstanding, and I am sure Prime Minister James Marape is committed to that report being concluded,” Kramer reiterated.